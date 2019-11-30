Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee hospitalised, may exit show for a week or more

tv

TV actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has stepped out of the Bigg Boss 13 house and been admitted to a hospital. A Times of India report claimed Devoleena was rushed to a hospital after her backache aggravated. She had been dormant, avoiding tasks and household chores on the reality show for some time now.

She hurt her back during a task and ever since, even Bigg Boss declared that Devoleena may decide whether she wants to participate in the tasks assigned to the housemates on a daily basis. Devoleena had undergone a major back surgery in 2017.

Reports late Friday suggested Devoleena may have been eliminated from the show. However, the English daily claimed she voluntarily exited the house, owing to her ill health and may return in a week or two, depending on her recovery.

A Spotboye report quoted a source as saying, “Yes, Devoleena has been admitted to the hospital and is under observation as of now. Due to her exit, this week makers have cancelled any other eviction. If she feels better, and can continue with the show, Devoleena may come back.”

Devoleena has been one of the strongest contestants on the show this year. Never shying away from voicing her opinions, Devoleena has also displayed her love for loyalty and friendship. She has often paid back for people’s favours for her, in kind, even when the person turned away from her - Sidharth Shukla being one of the biggest examples. She understands how ill-mannered he is and but that does not stop her from standing with him, if he is in the right.

Inside the house, Devoleena had the strong support of friend Rashami Desai. Rashami’s love for Devoleena was even more visible ever since the former fell ill. Rashami has been taking care of Devoleena like a mom would. Last week, when Salman Khan declared, as part of his joke, that Arti Singh and Devoleena had been evicted, Rashami cried uncontrollably.

