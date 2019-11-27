Bigg Boss 13: Will Devoleena Bhattacharjee quit show due to bad health? Her mother replies

tv

Bigg Boss 13 is still several weeks away from its finale but Devoleena Bhattacharjee and may walk out of the show due to her back pain. The actor is suffering from severe back pain and has been reportedly told to not take part in any of the tasks. However, her mother has claimed that the actor is playing her game like a fighter and will not quit.

Devoleena has been reportedly advised complete bed rest and has been exempted from taking part in any task organised in the house. She is suffering from a back injury, which has worsened with time. A doctor was also called in to examine the actor.

However, her mother told Spotboye in an interview, “There is no truth to this or else team Endemol would have informed me by now about the development. She is very much inside playing her game like a fighter. She is a strong girl and she won’t quit the show because of her back pain. If you all have noticed from last one and half month she is constantly rubbing her hand as she is facing back problems, but she never showed it to the audience what kind of pain she is facing to gain sympathy. I appeal to fans to support my daughter as she is giving in a lot for the game.”

Devoleena shares a close bond with another television actor Rashami Desai in the house. The latter was seen taking care of Devoleena in the recent episodes.

The fans of the two actors cheered for their friendship on social media. A fan wrote, “Purest bond of BiggBoss Rashmi Desai - Devoleena Bhattacharjee. They truly care for each other a lot. #Devoshami Stay Strong ParasChabbra, MahiraSharma, Vishal har koi bond break krne Mei laga hua h.” Another wrote, “I appreciate how Rashami Desai is not giving Sidharth Shukla & others any footage. She was helping Devoleena Bhattacharjee. She behaved well in the tasks too as usual. It’ll be difficult for Salman to point fingers at her this wkw too.”

Bigg Boss 13 has reportedly been extended by another five weeks. It was scheduled to end in January but is now said to continue till February. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the channel and Bigg Boss producers Endemol are paying Salman Khan an extra Rs 2 crore per episode – to continue as host post the original schedule. The website quoted an insider as saying, “Salman made it very clear that he didn’t want to extend his stint on Bigg Boss due to his other film commitments (post-production of Dabangg 2, shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai). However the channel Colors lured him to stay on with added zeroes on his paycheck.”

