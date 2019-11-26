Bigg Boss 13 gets five-week extension, Salman Khan to get Rs 2 crore extra per episode: reports

tv

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:21 IST

Bigg Boss 13, which was originally set to conclude in January, has reportedly been extended by another five weeks. The grand finale will now be aired in February.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the channel and Bigg Boss producers Endemol are paying Salman Khan a whopping amount – an extra Rs 2 crore per episode – to continue as host. An insider told the website, “Salman made it very clear that he didn’t want to extend his stint on Bigg Boss due to his other film commitments (post-production of Dabangg 2, shooting of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai). However the channel Colors lured him to stay on with added zeroes on his paycheck.”

It was earlier reported that Salman, who has been the host of Bigg Boss since season 4, is being paid Rs 13 crore per week (Rs 6.5 crore per episode). With the fee hike, his new remuneration will be Rs 8.5 crore per episode, and he will take home a hefty sum of more than Rs 200 crore for the entire season.

The source said that Salman is given a bigger paycheck to come back as host every year. “Each year he initially refuses to return to Bigg Boss. Every time he’s lured back with an enhanced remuneration. He gets paid more to anchor Bigg Boss per season than all the other anchors in regional languages put together get for all the seasons put together,” the source revealed.

Unlike earlier seasons, Bigg Boss 13 features only celebrity contestants and no commoners. Currently, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau and Vishal Aditya Singh, are fighting it out to win the top honour.

