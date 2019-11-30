e-paper
Akshay Kumar announces Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar, is this Bhaagamathie remake?

Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar will present Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgavati that will be directed by Bhaagamathie director Ashok. Will this be a remake of the Telugu hit?

bollywood Updated: Nov 30, 2019 12:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar will present Durgavati, starring Bhumi Pednekar.
         

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has announced his next project as a presenter and it stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. Titled Durgavati, the film will be a thriller and will go on floors by January. It will be directed by Ashok. It is not clear whether the film is a remake of Telugu film Bhaagamathie which featured Anushka Shetty, Unni Mukundan, Jayaram, Usha Sarath, Vidyulekha Raman in lead roles.

Sharing a picture of Bhumi surrounded by all the producers and presenters of the movie, Akshay tweeted, “EXCITED to announce @bhumipednekar in & as #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by #CapeOfGoodFilms and @itsBhushanKumar , produced by @vikramix and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck @TSeries @Abundantia_Ent.” In the picture, Bhumi is wearing a sari, sitting on a chair while the men surround her.

 

Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are good parents to have, says actor who plays Bajirao-Mastani’s son in Panipat

Bhumi also shared the picture and wrote, “I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film #DURGAVATI. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you @akshaykumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one @itsBhushanKumar @vikramix”.

 

Bhumi was last seen in Saand Ki Aankh alongside Taapsee Pannu in which they played elderly sharpshooters. Talking about picking films like Saand Ki Aankh, Bhumi had said recently, “I’m an actor. It’s my job to transform into different characters. I respect people’s opinion, and I did take a step back to think about what they were saying. But I think I will continue to pick such roles because I like challenging myself. And let’s not forget that there simply aren’t enough meaty roles written for women.”

Bhumi is now awaiting the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh in which she features alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is a reboot of 1978 Sanjeev Kumar film that traced the story of a middle-class man and his extra-marital affair. The new film features Bhumi as the wife, Kartik as the husband and Ananya plays his girlfriend.

