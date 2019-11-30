Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar rescue stuntman after accident during Good Newwz song launch rehearsal

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar, came to the rescue of two stuntmen who injured themselves while rehearsing for the song launch of Chandigarh Mein from his upcoming film Good Newwz. As per a Mid Day report, Bittoo and Hari Singh were injured during the rehearsals and Akshay, with the help of producer Karan Johar, arranged for air ambulance for them.

Bittoo and Hari Singh work with senior action director Sham Kaushal. Akshay was not present in Chandigarh at the time but made sure the stuntmen reached Mumbai and got the required treatment in time, the report added. The accident occurred on Wednesday.

Sham Kaushal told the tabloid, “I sent three members of my team for the rehearsal. It was important to check if the wire work was smooth and performing the stunt was a safe proposition. As part of the stunt, Bittoo and Hari Singh were attached to the winch machine and were performing [stunts mid-air]. But during the second round of rehearsals, the machine collapsed due to a technical malfunction and the boys had a freefall from a height of nearly 10-12 feet.”

“ Akshay paaji was at a shoot in Hyderabad, but was keeping a constant check on the boys. On Friday, he and Karan’s team arranged for an air ambulance so that Bittoo could be flown down to Mumbai. Now, he has been advised two months of bed rest,” he added.

Akshay had launched an insurance scheme for stuntmen early 2017. As per the policy, in case of hospitalisation due to any physical injury or accident while doing stunts, a stuntman will be covered for Rs six lakh at about 4,000 hospitals through a cashless system. And in case of death, there’s a provision of Rs 10 lakh, which will be given to whoever the stuntman chooses as their nominee.

Akshay will be seen with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in Good Newwz. The film releases on December 27.

