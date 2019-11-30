e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 30, 2019

Ranu Mondal’s daughter slams trolls, says ‘Maa has always had an attitude problem’

Remaining hopeful that her mom will receive all the love and affection in the world, singer Ranu Mondal’s daughter has slammed trolls for attacking her over her makeup.

music Updated: Nov 30, 2019 09:32 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Ranu Mondal was recently trolled for donning heavy makeup, though it was later revealed that the photo that sparked the trolling was a fake one.
Ranu Mondal was recently trolled for donning heavy makeup, though it was later revealed that the photo that sparked the trolling was a fake one.
         

Internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal’s daughter Elizabeth Sathi Roy has hit back at netizens who have been attacking her mother with trolls and memes on social media. Recently, a photo, which projected Ranu as wearing loud make-up, went viral, drawing social media memes and trolls. The beauty parlour that had done Ranu’s make-up subsequently claimed the image was fake.

“I feel sad that she is being trolled this way. It is true that maa has always had an attitude problem, which is why she sometimes invites trouble. But it is very sad that a person who has struggled so much in her life and has finally started getting a taste of success, is being trolled so much,” Sathi told IANS.

Hindustantimes

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 day 58 written update episode 58 November 29: Sidharth fights with Arti, Rashami pulls him out fearing her health

Sathi also does not approve of the idea of making her mother walk the ramp. “Was it necessary to make her walk the ramp? Why are they doing this? She is a singer, not a model. People are mimicking her, it’s so cheap. I don’t think they should be doing this to her. She does not belong to a hi-fi family. She comes from a financially backward family and she never got a chance to groom herself for the glamorous world of Bollywood. She used to sing on the streets and has suddenly shot to fame. She never got a chance to do a makeover of her looks or even brush up her talent,” said Sathi.

She continued: “I feel there is a reason behind all the trolling. Ma recently told someone who asked for a selfie not to touch her. I think people are offended with her for behaving that way, because it is the common people who contributed in making her famous, by making her video go viral on social media. Maybe they are venting that anger by trolling her and creating memes.”

However, Sathi is hopeful that no matter how much negativity or trolling happens, people will always love Ranu for her music and listen to her songs.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Live: Maoists blow up bridge amid polling in Jharkhand, no injuries reported
Live: Maoists blow up bridge amid polling in Jharkhand, no injuries reported
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
Loan waiver, Rs 10 meals: Uddhav govt’s CMP promises could burden treasury
DRDO refutes report saying Israeli missile superior to India’s
DRDO refutes report saying Israeli missile superior to India’s
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
Male nurse held for molesting sedated woman patient in Gurugram hospital
Why Uddhav Thackeray may not move into official Maharashtra CM residence
Why Uddhav Thackeray may not move into official Maharashtra CM residence
Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position, writes Barkha Dutt
Pragya Thakur has to go. She has undermined BJP’s own position, writes Barkha Dutt
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
W,W,W,W,wd,1,W: Mithun changes headlines with stunning over
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
‘Without harming environment’: Aaditya Thackeray on metro shed stay at Aarey
trending topics
Pragya ThakurHTLS 2019Ragini MMS 2Deepika PadukoneAnanya PandayAirtelReliance Jio Fiber PlansRRB Result 2019Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India News

Music News