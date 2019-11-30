Bigg Boss 13 day 58 written update episode 58 November 29: Sidharth fights with Arti, Rashami pulls him out fearing her health

tv

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 00:17 IST

Bigg Boss 13 saw old equations reigniting on Friday’s episode. While Sidharth Shukla locked horns with Arti Singh once again, Sidharth was seen flirting with Rashami Desai – much like they did in the initial days when they entered the show. Here are the top highlights of tonight’s episode:

Mahira Sharma began the episode with a discussion where she told Paras Chhabra that she was upset with him for his behaviour.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan, Shefali Zariwala’s husband Parag slam Paras as he mocks Asim’s financial status

Rashami and Sidharth were seen flirting and the “enemies” sat with each other to discuss each other’s personalities. Watching their chemistry, Shehnaaz and Hindustani Bhau teased them, singing songs. Shehnaaz declared that Sidharth and Rashami certainly dated back in the day, given their chemistry.

Bigg Boss announced the jail task, asking housemates to announce two names. Most of the housemates voted for Paras and Asim Riaz. Bigg Boss also announced that the jail inmates will have to do all the work of the house during their punishment duration and no other housemate will do any chores.

Bigg Boss then sent shoes to be cleaned and polished. Asim and Paras began fighting over who will do it as Bigg Boss asked one of them to do it. Eventually Paras did the job.

Sidharth soon locked horns with Arti. ‘Tu khokli hai, tu kuch bol naahi sakti, ek saath sabko saath rakhne ki koshish kar aur tu rahegi akeli (You are hollow, you want to be good with everyone but stand alone because noone is ever on your side).” Arti told him that he did exactly same thing to Asim. Asim then asked her not to drag his name in the fight.

Bigg Boss announced Ace of Game task where Shehnaaz and Paras were supposed to guess the wrong and right statements about contestants named in the task. The contestants had to ensure their face did not give away the bluff for the statements about themselves. Paras and Asim won the task and got to choose one task between them. They chose rationing for themselves.

After some time, Shefali asked Arti to clarify things with Sidharth but she insisted the argument was over. However, Sidharth jumped into the room and got into an ugly, weird argument where he began behaving as if he had some panic attack. Worried over his behaviour, Rashami asked Shefali to get him out of the room.

Rashami told Sidharth that Arti gets “lost” and “had some problem last year” and asked him to not instigate Arti any further. Sidharth did not agree with her initially but when she said, “Kam bol ke bhi kuch samajh ja,” Sidharth promised he wont say anything further.

Follow @htshowbiz for more