Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla flirts with Rashami Desai, she calls him ‘pyaar mein pagal’. Watch

tv

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 18:46 IST

Bigg Boss 13 house has got its new captain in Sidharth Shukla who seems to be behaving differently with some of his friends and foes. While he has been having frequent fights with friend Asim Riaz, his newfound love for Rashami Desai has caught the attention of the viewers.

The channel has shared a new promo which shows Sidharth staring in Rashami’s eyes in the garden area. Rashami, who is sitting with Vishal Aditya Singh in the garden area, looks at Sidharth walking by. She asks him if he wants to sit with her and he accepts the offer and starts staring at her with close proximity. She tells him how she is getting to see a different Sidharth after he became the captain of the house. She asks him what he is looking at but he continues to stare in her eyes.

She goes on to say that it seems she is looking at herself in the mirror. He says he loves to watch himself in her eyes and claims to know her well. She asks him if he is feeling any pain to which he replies, “I can feeling many more things.” Calling it a “happy realisation”, he tells her that he likes everything about her and that he haven’t seen a girl who speaks as much truth as her.”

Shehnaaz Gill passes by and is surprised to watch them together. She asks them, “What is this happening?” To this, Rashami replies, “pyaar mein pagal (he has fallen head over heels in love with me).”

This also comes as a surprise for the viewers who have watched them picking up arguments with each other ever since they entered the Bigg Boss house. This week, the two even filmed a romantic sequence as part of a task.

Their fans were, however, confused to see them together and doubted their intentions. A viewer wrote, “OMG! Chemical reaction when they are together is - electric current ache Wala. Keep doing such masti. You both look awesome #SidRa.” Another said, “I don’t understand the point of SidRa getting so many likes on such posts. Rashmi fans hate him and Sidharth’s fans hate her. Why does she want to get footage from Sidharth. Seriously she is a touch me not cry baby. If she has so many problems with him then stfu bro! #SidNaaz.”

One more viewer reacted, “One place Shukla looks postive now a days is his dramatic scenes with Rashami ,or else his fake so called image was tarnished by Asim Riaz last week itself , so they are showing this bhalu postive #RashamiDesai real queen.”

