Bigg Boss 13: Twitter attacks Himanshi Khurrana for flirting with Asim, Sidharth Shukla hailed as he becomes captain

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 12:47 IST

On Wednesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13, we saw the budding romance between Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz despite both saying that they are friends. Twitter was quick to pass judgment, trolling Himanshi who has earlier said that she loves her fiancee.

“Biggest n toughest task in the house is done by #HimanshiKhurrana by trying to keep away from #Asim kitna tough job he yaar aur kitna koshish kar rahi he wo..mein toh chao ko pyaar karti hu..par tumse bhi flirting karungi #BiggBoss13 #BB13,” one Bigg Boss fan wrote.

Another one slammed it as a game plan and tweeted, “I guess #HimanshiKhurrana is tryng to play her game with #AsimRiaz which is nt gona work as audience is nt fool we can c wht is right n wrng and yes #ShefaliZariwala is plying a clean game just tht she is trusting her group alt I wish she goes with #RashamiDesaiRulingBB& #Devo.”

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla, received support on Twitter last night. He became the first male captain of the house this year. There was yet another showdown between Asim and Sidharth on Wednesday’s episode and Sidharth clearly restrained himself from speaking angrily. However, later he talked about it with Paras and Mahira. “To those hate mongers who is saying asim stood up against sid , pls be aware that sid is not answering Back as sim is a very important person to him and the backstabber knows that sid wouldn’t react to it as he likes him. #SidharthShukla #AsimRiaz #BB13,” a fan of the TV actor wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “What a fun episode all thanks to #SidNaaz and of course the episode ended with the right man finally becoming the Captain #SidharthShukla just another fav episode added to my list for this season #biggboss13 #WeLoveSidNaaz.”

However, a few also posted negative comments about the Balika Vadhu star. “So #SidharthShukla have started listening to #ParasChhabra and even Asim’s Friends haven’t voted for him in captaincy task. That’s what i told you yesterday, it’s Asim vs All in the house now!!” tweeted one user. Another Bigg Boss fan wrote, “When #AsimRaiz #SidharthShukla #ArtiSingh was in a group then #SidharthShukla was the now leader now #MahiraSharma #ParasChhabra controlled #SidharthShukla.”

