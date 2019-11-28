Bigg Boss 13 day 56 written update episode 56: Asim Riaz recites love poem for Himanshi Khurrana’s birthday

tv

Bigg Boss 13 housemates seem to be bored with their own fights and want to jazz up things with some love. Wednesday’ episode showed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill playing around the house while Asim had love-filled birthday wishes for Himanshi Khurrana.

Here are the top highlights from tonight’s episode:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz play around the house. ( COLORS )

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill began the episode with some playful flirting and teasing around the Bigg Boss house. The duo was also seen running around the house as Sid chased Sana.

Later, the BB College task resumed and Sidharth was made chemistry teacher.

On the other hand, Paras and Vishal tried to convince Asim to give Vishal’s apple back but Asim denies and said that they can try all their might to get it back. Soon, Vishal Aditya Singh and Hindustani Bhau locked horns and things soon heated up. Vishal told Bhau, “Apka tareeka hai tomapna tevar aisa hai.”

Shefali and Paras lock horns once again. ( COLORS )

“Apka tareeka hai tomapna tevar aisa hai,” Vishal said. Bhau and Vishal fight despite Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala tring their best to pacify both.

Hindustani Bhau got angry while arguing with Vishal Aditya Singh. ( COLORS )

Hindustani Bhau, the Hindi teacher, talked about the rabbit and tortoise story. Paras snatched an apple from his hand even before Bhau could give it to his favorite student but Bigg Boss asked it to be handed back to Bhau.

Mahira and Shefali got into a heated argument and criticize each other. Vishal played the mediator and tried to stop Mahira. But Mahira lost her calm when she found Vishal supporting Shefali in the argument.

Himanshi, who did not have an easy week with the housemates boycotting her as the captain, was removed from the race to captaincy. Chiding her for disappointing as a captain and breaking rules, Bigg Boss asked her to submit all keys.

Himanshi got angry when Paras kept mocking her. ( COLORS )

Soon, Paras was seen mimicking Himanshi as Bigg Boss discussed her week as the captain.

At the end of the task, Vishal, Asim and Sidharth were declared winners and, thereby, contenders for captaincy. After seeking votes from housemates, Sidharth was elected the captain for the week.

Asim was seen reciting a poem for Himanshi, wishing her a happy birthday as he fed some fresh and hot sweet. “You look 18, may your eyes go more green. You are most beautiful girl I have seen,” he said.

