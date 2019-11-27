Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill confesses her love for Sidharth Shukla, fans say they’re ‘perfect for each other’. Watch

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has often been called out for his aggressive nature in the house but is also loved by his fans for his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill. The two are referred as ‘SidNaaz’ on social media and have several fan groups running in their name. The channel has now shared a new promo showing how the two play around the house and have fun with each other.

The video also shows Shehnaaz telling Sidharth how much she loves him. It also shows them teasing each other, and chatting in the garden area.

Their fans were delighted to watch the promo and showered it with love on Twitter. A fan wrote, “Bestest Jodi & Bestest Promo. Our #SidNaaz looking so happy & Cute together. #SidNaaz r perfect 4 each other dey r the main reason of High “TRP” 95% Viewers watch dis #BB13 bcoz of #SidNaaz tho don’t break dis Jodi 4 ur laadly & keep Showing #SidNaaz moment in each & evry Episode.” Another wrote, “plz bigg boss #WeWantSidNaaz inka koi v scene mat katna episode mein inki masti poori dikhana ap hmesha promo me sbh dikhate ho but scene cutting kr dete ho 90% bigg boss fan inki wajah se bigg boss dekh rahe hai we love #SidNaaz love you bigg boss.”

However, there is also a section of viewers who aren’t convinced with their fun antics and call it fake. A viewer wrote on Twitter, “Irritating&Fake not cute!Evil #SnakeNaaz is plaYn as Paras’s trump card,her evry move is directed/planned by Paras,C is deceiving Sid&keeping hm awy frm his friends as Pars’ chamchi! Sana cooked breakfast for paras but cudnt make paratha for #SidharthShukla huh?”

Sidharth recently shot a romantic song with Rashami Desai, which was directed by Shehnaaz as part of a task on the show. The two performed to Saathiya song Aye Udi Udi Udi as Shehnaaz gave them cues.

