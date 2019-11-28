e-paper
Bigg Boss 13: Bipasha Basu says ‘You need to be brave and that is exactly what Arti Singh is doing’

Bipasha says, ‘It’s sad that in our country so many educated people have a lack of awareness on mental health. You can’t stop living your life if you have some issues. ‘

tv Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:10 IST

Indo Asian News Service
Bipasha Basu extends her support to Arti Singh.
Bipasha Basu extends her support to Arti Singh.
         

Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu Grover supports actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh, who has been trolled on social media after talking about mental health openly on the reality TV show. Arti’s official page had put out a post on the social media platform Instagram, urging people to talk about mental health issues rather than troll the sufferer.

Commenting on the post, Bipasha wrote: “It’s sad that in our country so many educated people have a lack of awareness on mental health. You can’t stop living your life if you have some issues. You need to be brave and face them and that is exactly what Arti Singh is doing. Anyone in the house or outside who is making a joke or mockery out of this is insensitive. In today’s day and age, this topic cannot be taboo.”

 

 

“Support is what people need to overcome this. Finally, it’s one’s own battle. Please, we should be human and kind to all,” added the actress, who was last seen in the movie ‘Alone’ in 2015.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

