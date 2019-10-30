Bhai Dooj 2019: Shraddha Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Madhuri Dixit celebrate with famjam. See pics here

bollywood

The festive season continued with Bhai Dooj being celebrated by many in Bollywood. Among those who celebrated the festival and put up pictures and videos were Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji and Madhuri Dixit.

Sharing a bunch of pictures and videos from her celebration, Tanishaa wrote: “Bhai Pota Feels! #famjam #sisters.” In the picture, Rani, Tanishaa and their cousin and one-time actor Sharbani Mukherjee posed for a selfie. In other pictures and video clips, Tanishaa can be seen doing the aarti for her cousin brothers and applying a tilak on their foreheads.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor too shared many pictures with her brother Siddhant and others. Sharing pictures, she wrote: “Bhai-Behen dooj @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma #Vedika.”

Parineeti, who was spotted in Hyderabad on work for the Saina Nehwal biopic in Hyderabad on Wednesday, shared throwback pictures with her younger brother and wished all on Bhai Dooj. She wrote: “My babies. I love you. #BhaiDooj #YoungerBrothersWhoThinkTheyAreOlderBrothers @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99.”

Madhuri Dixit too took to Instagram to share a picture with her older brother and wished all. She wrote: “Happy Bhau Bheej (Bhau Bheejcha hardik subechcha).”

The festive season saw many Bollywood celebrities coming out, dressed in traditional best, to celebrate the festival of lights - Diwali. The largest gathering of Bollywood stars happened at the residence of Amitabh Bachchan who threw a Diwali party after a gap of two years. A host of big names -- Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajpur, Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khan with son Aarav were among the long list of celebs who made it to the party.

Younger stars like Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and Ananya Panday were also spotted at the do. South heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amaal were also present at the party. Stars like Shraddha Kapoor, who came with her family, Tiger Shroff and his mother Ayesha, Sunil Shetty and his family, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora too made it to the grand Diwali bash.

An equally fancy Diwali party was hosted by Anil Kapoor at his residence. Stars put up lots of pictures on their own as well from their puja and home celebrations.

