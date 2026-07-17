From Pap smears to colonoscopy: Gastroenterologist Dr Sreedhara V shares the screenings adults need by age and gender

Early detection remains critical in diagnosing health conditions, as it can improve treatment outcomes. Several ailments may develop and continue to progress without causing any noticeable symptoms. You may feel healthy and assume that since there are no symptoms and nothing major is disrupting your day, everything is fine. However, such conditions may be detected at an early stage only through regular health check-ups, making preventive screening mandatory so that you can stay ahead. This is especially true for many cancers. From mammography to colonoscopy, learn which health screenings you need based on your age and gender. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Let's hear from a specialist about the essential preventive screenings recommended for different age groups. Dr Sreedhara V, surgical gastroentrologist and robotic surgeon at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, warned against waiting for symptoms to appear, as the condition may have already progressed by then. Even when you see no noticeable signs, vulnerability to certain health conditions may increase with age.

“As a Gastroenterology specialist, I wish people viewed preventive screening as a vital part of healthy living, not just a reaction to illness,” he said, reminding people of the need to make regular screenings a part of routine, instead of only undergoing them when symptoms are spotted.

“The challenge is that many cancers develop silently without early pain or noticeable signs. Advancements in medicine have made early detection straightforward, sometimes identifying premalignant changes before they become cancer.”

Preventive screenings may detect cancer even before symptoms emerge, and sometimes, if it is early enough, with the help of doctors, you can prevent it from developing into cancer.

Here's a brief guide from the expert on when adults should get tested for what, depending on age.