‘Unforgettable tour of my life’: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath take their mother to Wimbledon final

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, attended the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles final with her sons during what she described as one of the most memorable tours of her life. Revathi Kamath attended the Wimbledon men’s final with her sons Nithin and Nikhil during a London trip. (Instagram/revathikamath.world)

She shared a series of photographs on Instagram, offering glimpses of the family’s visit to the prestigious tennis tournament in London. The pictures showed Revathi enjoying the occasion alongside Nithin and Nikhil during their family holiday.

(Also read: ‘My sons did amazing shopping for me’: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath take mother shopping in London)

A memorable Wimbledon experience Expressing her happiness, Revathi said she had not expected her sons to plan a visit to Wimbledon for her. She also realised during the trip that the holiday had been arranged especially for their mother.

“I didn’t expected that my sons plans of bringing me to Wimbledon and this is unforgetable tour of my life and yesterday witnessed Wimbledon men’s final!!it was so nice to watch along with my sons !!i realised this particular tour is just for their mother,” she wrote.

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