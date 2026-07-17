‘Unforgettable tour of my life’: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath take their mother to Wimbledon final
Nithin and Nikhil Kamath took their mother Revathi to Wimbledon, making the trip unforgettable for her.
Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, attended the Wimbledon 2026 men’s singles final with her sons during what she described as one of the most memorable tours of her life.
She shared a series of photographs on Instagram, offering glimpses of the family’s visit to the prestigious tennis tournament in London. The pictures showed Revathi enjoying the occasion alongside Nithin and Nikhil during their family holiday.
(Also read: ‘My sons did amazing shopping for me’: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath take mother shopping in London)
A memorable Wimbledon experience
Expressing her happiness, Revathi said she had not expected her sons to plan a visit to Wimbledon for her. She also realised during the trip that the holiday had been arranged especially for their mother.
“I didn’t expected that my sons plans of bringing me to Wimbledon and this is unforgetable tour of my life and yesterday witnessed Wimbledon men’s final!!it was so nice to watch along with my sons !!i realised this particular tour is just for their mother,” she wrote.
Take a look here at the post:
The men’s singles final was held on July 12 at the All England Club, where Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Zverev to retain the Wimbledon title.
London shopping trip with her sons
The Wimbledon outing came shortly after Revathi shared photographs from another family moment in London. In an earlier Facebook post, she was seen smiling and posing with both her sons during a shopping trip.
Sharing her excitement about the outing, she wrote, “My sons did amazing shopping for me. @London”
(Also read: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath’s mother says she raised sons with ‘nutritious food’: ‘Never ever ordered outside food')
Luxury car gift from Nithin and Nikhil
This was not the first time the Kamath brothers had surprised their mother. In March last year, Nithin and Nikhil gifted Revathi a brand-new Mercedes.
Sharing photographs from the occasion, she wrote, “My sons today gifted me new car today and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and shalu”
Take a look here at the post:
The pictures showed Revathi receiving the keys while being honoured with a peta, a traditional turban, and a shalu, a ceremonial shawl. The vehicle appeared to be a Mercedes-Benz GLS, a full-size luxury SUV. Prices vary according to the version and specifications, with on-road prices crossing ₹1.5 crore for several variants.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More