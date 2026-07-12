‘My sons did amazing shopping for me’: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath take mother shopping in London
Revathi Kamath shared pictures from London after sons Nithin and Nikhil Kamath took her shopping during their family holiday.
Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, has shared glimpses of a memorable shopping outing with her sons during their family holiday in London.
(Also read: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath’s mother says she raised sons with ‘nutritious food’: ‘Never ever ordered outside food')
Taking to Facebook, Revathi posted a series of pictures in which she was seen happily posing alongside Nithin and Nikhil. Sharing her excitement over the outing, she wrote in the caption, “My sons did amazing shopping for me. @London”
Check out the post here:
The photographs captured the family spending quality time together, with Revathi appearing delighted as she posed alongside her sons. The heartwarming post soon drew several reactions from social media users, many of whom praised the brothers for making their mother feel special.
Social media users react to family pictures
One user highlighted that spending time with her sons was likely more valuable to Revathi than the shopping itself. “I’m sure that, as their Amma, the time you spend together is what is truly precious to you. Have a beautiful and memorable trip!” the user wrote.
Another person reacted to the photographs and said, “Love these pictures!” A third user found the family moment adorable and commented, “Aww, this is so cute!” Echoing similar sentiments, another person wrote, “Wow, this is such a sweet gesture from your sons!”
Revathi has been regularly sharing updates from her London holiday with her followers. In an earlier Facebook post, she uploaded more photographs with the Zerodha founders and captioned them, “Special vacation @London along with my sons!!”
Take a look here at the post:
Brothers previously gifted her a luxury car
This is not the first time the Kamath brothers have surprised their mother with a special gift. In March last year, Nithin and Nikhil gifted Revathi a brand-new Mercedes.
Sharing photographs from the occasion on Facebook, an excited Revathi wrote, “My sons today gifted me new car today and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and shalu”
(Also read: Billionaire Kamath brothers gift ₹1.5 crore Mercedes to mom Revathi Kamath. Her reaction is everything)
The pictures showed her receiving the keys to the luxury vehicle while being honoured with a peta, a traditional turban, and a shalu, a ceremonial shawl.
Take a look here at the post:
The car appeared to be a Mercedes GLS, a full-size luxury SUV whose price exceeds ₹1.5 crore, depending on the model and specifications.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More