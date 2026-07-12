‘My sons did amazing shopping for me’: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath take mother shopping in London

Revathi Kamath, mother of Zerodha co-founders Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, has shared glimpses of a memorable shopping outing with her sons during their family holiday in London. Revathi Kamath posted cheerful London photos with sons Nithin and Nikhil Kamath. (Facebook/Revathi Kamath﻿) (Also read: Nithin and Nikhil Kamath’s mother says she raised sons with ‘nutritious food’: ‘Never ever ordered outside food') Taking to Facebook, Revathi posted a series of pictures in which she was seen happily posing alongside Nithin and Nikhil. Sharing her excitement over the outing, she wrote in the caption, “My sons did amazing shopping for me. @London” Check out the post here:

The photographs captured the family spending quality time together, with Revathi appearing delighted as she posed alongside her sons. The heartwarming post soon drew several reactions from social media users, many of whom praised the brothers for making their mother feel special. Social media users react to family pictures One user highlighted that spending time with her sons was likely more valuable to Revathi than the shopping itself. “I’m sure that, as their Amma, the time you spend together is what is truly precious to you. Have a beautiful and memorable trip!” the user wrote. Another person reacted to the photographs and said, “Love these pictures!” A third user found the family moment adorable and commented, “Aww, this is so cute!” Echoing similar sentiments, another person wrote, “Wow, this is such a sweet gesture from your sons!” Revathi has been regularly sharing updates from her London holiday with her followers. In an earlier Facebook post, she uploaded more photographs with the Zerodha founders and captioned them, “Special vacation @London along with my sons!!” Take a look here at the post:

Brothers previously gifted her a luxury car This is not the first time the Kamath brothers have surprised their mother with a special gift. In March last year, Nithin and Nikhil gifted Revathi a brand-new Mercedes. Sharing photographs from the occasion on Facebook, an excited Revathi wrote, “My sons today gifted me new car today and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and shalu” (Also read: Billionaire Kamath brothers gift ₹1.5 crore Mercedes to mom Revathi Kamath. Her reaction is everything) The pictures showed her receiving the keys to the luxury vehicle while being honoured with a peta, a traditional turban, and a shalu, a ceremonial shawl. Take a look here at the post: