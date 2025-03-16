Nikhil and Nithin Kamath gift mother Revathi Kamath a luxury Mercedes GLS priced at over 1.5 crore

In a heartwarming gesture, Zerodha co-founders Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath gifted their mother, Revathi Kamath, a brand-new Mercedes, making the moment extra special with a traditional touch. Revathi took to Facebook to share her excitement, stating, “My sons today gifted me new car today and here also I received car keys this way and one more Peta and shalu” The car appears to be a Mercedes GLS.(Facebook/@evathikamath)

The accompanying photos showcased delighted Revathi Kamath receiving the car keys, wrapped in tradition. The moment was celebrated with a touch of cultural significance as she was presented with a peta (a traditional turban) and shalu (a ceremonial shawl), symbolising honour and respect.

The car appears to be a Mercedes GLS, a luxury full-size SUV known for its elegance, priced at over ₹1.5 crore. The GLS is often referred to as the 'S-Class of SUVs' due to its top-tier features, including a spacious and ultra-luxurious cabin, cutting-edge infotainment system, and powerful engine options.

Take a look at the post:

Nikhil Kamath, the younger of the two Kamath brothers, is known for his keen business acumen and philanthropy, while Nithin Kamath, the CEO of Zerodha, continues to be a visionary in the fintech industry. The duo has consistently credited their success to the values instilled in them by their mother, making this gift an emotional tribute to her unwavering support.

Nithin Kamath, Founder and CEO of Zerodha, was honoured as the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) 2024. A distinguished 10-member jury recognised his pioneering low-margin, high-volume brokerage model, which revolutionised India’s stock trading landscape. A self-made entrepreneur, Kamath built Zerodha into a billion-dollar enterprise without relying on external funding.

Beyond his success in brokerage, he actively invests in fintech and climate-focused startups while supporting various social initiatives. With this achievement, Kamath will now represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year (WEOY) in Monte Carlo in June 2025.

