Starbucks ordered to pay 415 crore in compensation after hot drink burns delivery driver

A California jury has ordered Starbucks to pay $50 million ( ₹415 crore) to a delivery driver who suffered severe burns from a spilled hot drink. The incident took place at a Los Angeles drive-through when Michael Garcia was picking up an order, reported CNN. The hot drink spilled onto his lap, causing “severe burns, disfigurement, and debilitating nerve damage to his genitals.(Pexel)

According to a lawsuit filed in California Superior Court in 2020, the hot beverage spilled onto his lap, causing “severe burns, disfigurement, and debilitating nerve damage to his genitals.” The lawsuit alleged that Starbucks was negligent in its duty of care, claiming that the company failed to properly secure the lid, leading to the accident. Garcia’s injuries were described as life-altering, impacting his physical well-being and daily life.

Michael Parker, Garcia’s attorney, explained that his client was collecting three drinks when one of the hot beverages wasn’t fully placed into the container. As the barista handed over the order, the drink slipped and spilled onto Garcia.

The court awarded damages for Garcia’s physical pain, mental distress, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, and emotional suffering, as recorded by Courtroom View Network.

Challenge the ruling

Starbucks, however, has announced plans to challenge the ruling. “We sympathize with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive,” a company spokesperson stated. “We have always been committed to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks.”

The case draws comparisons to the widely known 1994 lawsuit against McDonald’s, where Stella Liebeck suffered third-degree burns after spilling hot coffee on herself. She was initially awarded nearly $3 million.

