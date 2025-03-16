Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Starbucks ordered to pay 415 crore in compensation after hot drink burns delivery driver

BySimran Singh
Mar 16, 2025 09:56 AM IST

A California jury has ruled that Starbucks must pay ₹415 crore in damages to a delivery driver who suffered severe burns after a hot drink spilled on him.

A California jury has ordered Starbucks to pay $50 million ( 415 crore) to a delivery driver who suffered severe burns from a spilled hot drink. The incident took place at a Los Angeles drive-through when Michael Garcia was picking up an order, reported CNN.

The hot drink spilled onto his lap, causing “severe burns, disfigurement, and debilitating nerve damage to his genitals.(Pexel)
The hot drink spilled onto his lap, causing “severe burns, disfigurement, and debilitating nerve damage to his genitals.(Pexel)

According to a lawsuit filed in California Superior Court in 2020, the hot beverage spilled onto his lap, causing “severe burns, disfigurement, and debilitating nerve damage to his genitals.” The lawsuit alleged that Starbucks was negligent in its duty of care, claiming that the company failed to properly secure the lid, leading to the accident. Garcia’s injuries were described as life-altering, impacting his physical well-being and daily life.

Michael Parker, Garcia’s attorney, explained that his client was collecting three drinks when one of the hot beverages wasn’t fully placed into the container. As the barista handed over the order, the drink slipped and spilled onto Garcia.

The court awarded damages for Garcia’s physical pain, mental distress, loss of enjoyment of life, humiliation, and emotional suffering, as recorded by Courtroom View Network.

Also read: ‘Mum, your mindset is far too harmful’: Teen urges mother to embrace self-love in viral video

Challenge the ruling

Starbucks, however, has announced plans to challenge the ruling. “We sympathize with Mr. Garcia, but we disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive,” a company spokesperson stated. “We have always been committed to the highest safety standards in our stores, including the handling of hot drinks.”

The case draws comparisons to the widely known 1994 lawsuit against McDonald’s, where Stella Liebeck suffered third-degree burns after spilling hot coffee on herself. She was initially awarded nearly $3 million.

Also read: Pigeon builds nest for mama cat's kittens in heartwarming video: 'Mother's love has no limits'

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On