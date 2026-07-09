'1+1 is 11' to 'Indians like sugar in milk': PM Modi's top quotes from Australia visit

From describing the Indian diaspora as "sugar in milk" to comparing India-Australia ties with cricket and invoking the popular Hindi idiom "Ek aur ek gyarah", Modi used colourful analogies to reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's two-day visit to Australia was marked not only by a raft of agreements aimed at deepening strategic ties but also by a series of remarks that blended diplomacy. During the visit, Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced 18 outcomes across defence, clean energy, critical minerals, maritime security, education, and technology.

The two leaders held delegation-level talks as part of the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit, reviewing progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, defence, critical minerals, education and people-to-people ties.

"A true friend of Australia" Earlier in the day, Albanese described Prime Minister Modi as "a true friend of Australia" while addressing thousands of members of the Indian diaspora at a community event in Melbourne.

"As a true friend of Australia and a very dear friend of mine, it is an honour to host you this evening," Albanese said, adding that the energy inside the packed venue reflected the strength of the Australia-India partnership.

"The energy that we feel in here tonight defines the Australia-India partnership. It is an enthusiasm and a dynamism that drives the positivity and promise of our two nations and peoples," he said.

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Calling the Indian diaspora the "living bridge" between the two countries, Albanese said the community's contribution had played a key role in deepening bilateral ties.

The Australian Prime Minister also fondly recalled his visit to India three years ago, when Modi hosted him in Ahmedabad.

"When Prime Minister Modi hosted me three years ago, we did a lap of Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in a chariot. That was an experience I will never forget," Albanese said, adding that the warmth he experienced in Gujarat was evident once again at Thursday's gathering in Melbourne.

Noting that it is his third visit to Australia in 12 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the ties between India and Australia have reached great heights and the Indian diaspora has played a key role in this.

(With inputs from PTI)