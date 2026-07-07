‘2+6 is equal to?’: PM Modi, Indonesian President dive into number 8. Here's why

After Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said on Tuesday that his lucky number was 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out the recurrence of the number in the Jakarta-New Delhi relationship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during an Indian community event in Jakarta on Tuesday. (ANI )

Modi was speaking at a diaspora event during his visit to Indonesia. Before the Prime Minister took the stage, President Subianto addressed the crowd, telling them the importance of the number 8 in his life.

“Destiny made me the eighth President of Indonesia. As you know, 8 is my lucky number. And actually, I keep finding the number 8 all through my career. I wanted to become the seventh President, but destiny made me the eighth,” Subianto told the gathering.

When PM Modi took the stage, he tied the number 8 to India and Subianto.

PM Narendra Modi on number 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi got deeper into number eight in a show of camaraderie with President Prabowo Subianto, pointing out more instances of the digit connecting India to the Indonesian leader.

“India celebrated its Republic Day on January 26 last year. Two plus six is equal to?” Modi asked, prompting laughter around the venue.