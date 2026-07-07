'Every time I hear Indian music, I find my body moving': Indonesian President during PM Modi's visit
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto revealed that he has “Indian DNA” while addressing a gathering during Prime Minister Modi's state visit
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto revealed on Tuesday that he carried Indian DNA, as per a genome sequencing test he took right before his state visit to the country in January 2025. He made the remarks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Indonesia.
The visit comes at a particularly critical point in India's foreign relations as the country faces a thaw in its relations with the US, prompting the need to look towards the Indo-Pacific region for cooperation on critical issues such as defence, technology, and security.
President Subianto's comments
“That's why I think every time I hear some music, especially Indian music, I find my body moving," Subianto said, laughingly.
“All my ministers and generals like to dance and sing at the state banquet in our palace. Maybe most of them have Indian DNA also. Most of my ministers sing Indian songs very well,” he added.
Subianto said that he had a “very good” meeting with Modi today.
Following the conclusion of his Indonesia visit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit New Zealand and Australia.
(More details will be added)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORStuti Gupta
Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them.Read More