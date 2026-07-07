'Every time I hear Indian music, I find my body moving': Indonesian President during PM Modi's visit

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto revealed on Tuesday that he carried Indian DNA, as per a genome sequencing test he took right before his state visit to the country in January 2025. He made the remarks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Indonesia. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto claims he has "Indian DNA" during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit (ANI)

The visit comes at a particularly critical point in India's foreign relations as the country faces a thaw in its relations with the US, prompting the need to look towards the Indo-Pacific region for cooperation on critical issues such as defence, technology, and security.

President Subianto's comments “That's why I think every time I hear some music, especially Indian music, I find my body moving," Subianto said, laughingly.

“All my ministers and generals like to dance and sing at the state banquet in our palace. Maybe most of them have Indian DNA also. Most of my ministers sing Indian songs very well,” he added.

Subianto said that he had a “very good” meeting with Modi today.

Following the conclusion of his Indonesia visit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit New Zealand and Australia.

(More details will be added)