India, Indonesia strike key defence deal on BrahMos missile system

India will supply Indonesia with long-range missiles, an Indian official said on Tuesday as their leaders agreed to deepen ties in defence, critical minerals and other areas. India to supply Indonesia with long-range missiles as the countries deepen ties in defence and critical minerals among other areas (PTI)

President Prabowo Subianto is hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jakarta during a three-day state visit, with a deal on the BrahMos missile system topping the agenda.

An agreement for "cooperation on BrahMos System" was struck during the visit, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The two countries also reached an agreement on air-to-air missile cooperation that "enhances technology collaboration and defence capabilities", he said.

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Details on the deal were not disclosed, and an Indonesian defence ministry spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Modi touted the "growing trust" between Jakarta and New Delhi after his meeting with Prabowo, which he said underpinned cooperation in "defence, security and maritime affairs".

"Today, we reached an agreement to enhance defence exchanges, disaster management, and industrial cooperation," Modi told reporters.

The coast guards of the two countries will also work together on maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean, Modi said.

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Asia's two biggest democracies also agreed to work together on critical minerals -- which Indonesia produces in abundance -- and steel.

"A new partnership between our companies is beginning in the field of stainless steel and rare earth magnets," Modi said.

Prabowo said Indonesia and India viewed economic cooperation as "one of the main pillars" of bilateral relations.

He said he and Modi agreed to increase bilateral trade and accelerate negotiations on a preferential trade agreement.

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They also welcomed efforts to restore the Prambanan temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Yogyakarta that they will visit together on Wednesday.

Modi is set to visit Australia and New Zealand after concluding his Indonesia visit, according to an Indian foreign ministry statement.