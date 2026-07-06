Watch: PM Modi's plane escorted by Indonesian fighter jets as he arrives in Jakarta

Fighter jets from the Indonesian Air Force escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft from the moment it entered Indonesian airspace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday, marking the beginning of his three-nation visit. His arrival in Jakarta was marked by a ceremonial reception, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto welcoming him at the airport in a special gesture.

After landing in Jakarta, PM Modi watched a cultural display organised to welcome him, news agency PTI reported.

Visit aimed at strengthening bilateral partnership PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Indonesia, his first bilateral trip to the country since India and Indonesia elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during his visit in 2018.

Also read | Modi’s Indonesia visit: Towards one of India’s most valuable strategic partnerships

The visit also comes months after President Prabowo travelled to India as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2025, reflecting the continued engagement between the two countries.

PM Modi highlights civilisational ties Ahead of his departure, the Prime Minister underlined the longstanding relationship between India and Indonesia, saying the visit would help strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

"During this visit, I will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Indonesia and visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta with President Prabowo, which is another remarkable testament to our close cultural ties," he said.

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PM Modi also said that India and Indonesia share strong civilisational and people-to-people ties and expressed confidence that the visit would further deepen all aspects of the multifaceted partnership.

Indonesia first stop before Australia and New Zealand Indonesia is the first destination of PM Modi's three-nation tour. From Jakarta, he will travel to Australia before concluding the visit in New Zealand.

India and Indonesia have shared close cultural and commercial contacts for nearly two millennia. Since the launch of India's 'Look East Policy' in 1991, bilateral ties have witnessed rapid growth across political, security, defence, commercial and cultural sectors.