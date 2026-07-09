PM Modi brings up Operation Sindoor in Australia: 'Blasts hit terror camps, echoes were heard across the world'
Speaking at a diaspora event, PM Narendra Modi said that the world his now witnessing the credibility of India's defence platforms.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday brought up Operation Sindoor in a community event in Australia, saying that the “demo” of India's defence capabilities was seen.
Speaking at a diaspora event with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, PM Modi said that the world his now witnessing the credibility of India's defence platforms.
“The world is witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defence platforms. You must have seen a demonstration of this during 'Operation Sindoor'. The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world,” he said at the event in Melbourne.
"Did this massive strike on terror hideouts fill you with pride, or not?" PM Modi asked.
PM Modi said that over the course of his 12 year tenure so far, Make in India has evolved into a “global brand”.
"Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones and electronics have reached markets across the globe. Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint," he said.
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor was a rapid, multidomain military and diplomatic campaign executed by India between May 6 and May 10, 2025. It was launched in response to the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam about two weeks prior, where a group of terrorists killed 26 innocent people, including 25 Indian nationals.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivam Pratap Singh
Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More