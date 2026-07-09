From defence and nuclear energy to trade: PM Modi concludes Australia visit with 18 outcomes | Full list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, on Thursday, announced a series of deals and memorandums of understanding to strengthen India-Australia ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a community event, in Melbourne, Australia.

As the Indian prime minister concludes his visit to Australia, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that 18 outcomes were achieved during his two-day visit to the Oceanic country.

From nuclear energy and uranium supply to deeper maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, here's a look at the total outcomes announced.

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PM Modi Australia visit: Full list of outcomes Joint Declaration on Defense and Security Cooperation (JDDSC) - The JDDSC will build on interoperability of forces, capacity building, maritime domain, defense industrial collaboration, cyber security and technology, counter terrorism, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. This declaration is also a renewal of the existing Joint Declaration on Security, which came into effect in 2009.

Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap (MSCR) - A key deal for strengthening Indo-Pacific ties, the roadmap focuses on enhancing cooperation by promoting information sharing, capability development, and operational coordination.

Along with the MSCR, a MoU between the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Maritime Border Command (MBC) of Australia was also signed

The India-Australia Joint Statement on Energy Security renews and deepens the commitment of both nations towards energy security amid geopolitical tensions.

Finalisation of Administrative Arrangement of the India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement - The nuclear energy agreement is also among the key deals announced, as this will allow for the supply of uranium from Australia to India. It also builds on the India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement signed in 2014.

Australia-India Partnership for Cyber, Critical Technologies, Supply Chains (PACTS) - PACTS focuses on the 2020 2020 Framework Arrangement on Cyber and Cyber Enabled Critical Technology Cooperation and calls for collaboration to strengthen critical supply chains and cyber security.

Australian universities to set up campuses in India - During the summit, Flinders University and Victoria University will be working towards setting up a campus in Bengaluru and Gurugram, respectively.

Repatriation of Indian artefacts - PM Modi's visit also resulted in the return of three Indian antiquities, which date back to the 11th and 12th centuries. These are the - The sacred bull Nandi, vehicle of Shiva; trident with Auspicious Kali; and the six-headed Skanda (Karttikeya).

An MoU was also signed between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and Technical and Further Education (TAFE), Government of Western Australia, in order to set up a Centre of Excellence in Mining and Mining Equipment, Technology and Services at National Skill Training Institute (NSTI), Bhubaneswar.

An invitation to an Indian military instructor for 2028-29 was also extended, which would result in the deployment of an instructor at the Australian Defence College. Also Read | PM Modi, Albanese announce uranium supply, defence and other deals to deepen India-Australia ties