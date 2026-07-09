PM Modi explains how India-Australia diplomacy ‘feels like cricket’, draws laugh from Albanese

PM Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday (July 8) as part of his three-nation tour that is aimed at boosting trade and defence relations. He arrived here from Indonesia, from where he began his tour.

"India-Australia meetings feel like cricket. Our agenda is focused like a One-Day game. Decisions are as fast as T20s. And our partnership is as long and deep as a Test match," he said.

Delivering a joint press statement alongside Albanese, he said that Cricket is a “diplomatic” language between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese laughing with a light-hearted cricket joke. Speaking in Melbourne, PM Modi said being in the city (the sporting capital) and not talking about sports was "like skipping a cricket match after the toss."

"I thank Prime Minister Albanese for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation. India and Australia are two important Ocean Powers. Our cooperation has reached new heights following the third Annual Summit", PM Modi said, according to ANI.

The two leaders signed a series of agreements to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as civil nuclear energy, maritime security and critical minerals, as they agreed to give fresh momentum to bilateral ties.

The pact on civil nuclear energy will facilitate the commercial supply of uranium from Australia to India to help New Delhi's nuclear power projects.

"Today, we have signed an important agreement in the field of nuclear energy. This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give new impetus to our clean energy objectives," Modi said in his media statement, news agency PTI reported.

"Our cooperation in critical minerals is vital to our strategic security and clean energy transition. With this in mind, today we have launched the Australia-India Partnership on cyber, critical technologies, and supply chains," he said.

At the conclusion of the Third Australia-India Annual Summit, the two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, rules-based and peaceful Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi also underscored the growing engagement between the two countries in the defence domain.

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"The Indo-Pacific is not just the confluence of two oceans. It also symbolises the shared aspirations of like-minded democracies like India and Australia," he said.

“Today, we have issued an important Joint Declaration to enhance cooperation in defence and security. Through the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, we will work to connect defence startups and industries.”

PM Modi on terrorism The Indian prime minister also talked about terrorism, saying it poses serious challenge not just to any one country, but to all of humanity.

"Therefore, our fight against terrorism is shared, our resolve unwavering, and our cooperation continues to strengthen," he said.

"We also believe that the tensions and conflicts raging in many parts of the world can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Together, we will further strengthen peace, stability, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order throughout the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

India-Australia cricket ties Cricket has long been one of the strongest links between India and Australia, with contests between the two sides among the fiercest rivalries in the sport.

The rivalry has produced several memorable moments over the years, including Australia's victory over India in the final of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad.