PM Modi explains how India-Australia diplomacy ‘feels like cricket’, draws laugh from Albanese
Delivering a joint press statement alongside Albanese, he said that Cricket is a “diplomatic” language between the two countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese laughing with a light-hearted cricket joke. Speaking in Melbourne, PM Modi said being in the city (the sporting capital) and not talking about sports was "like skipping a cricket match after the toss."
Delivering a joint press statement alongside Albanese, he said that Cricket is a “diplomatic” language between the two countries.
"India-Australia meetings feel like cricket. Our agenda is focused like a One-Day game. Decisions are as fast as T20s. And our partnership is as long and deep as a Test match," he said.
Also Read: Uranium deal, defence ties on agenda for PM Modi’s Australia visit
PM Modi in Australia
PM Modi arrived in Australia on Wednesday (July 8) as part of his three-nation tour that is aimed at boosting trade and defence relations. He arrived here from Indonesia, from where he began his tour.
"I thank Prime Minister Albanese for the warm welcome extended to me and my delegation. India and Australia are two important Ocean Powers. Our cooperation has reached new heights following the third Annual Summit", PM Modi said, according to ANI.
The two leaders signed a series of agreements to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as civil nuclear energy, maritime security and critical minerals, as they agreed to give fresh momentum to bilateral ties.
The pact on civil nuclear energy will facilitate the commercial supply of uranium from Australia to India to help New Delhi's nuclear power projects.
"Today, we have signed an important agreement in the field of nuclear energy. This will open the way for uranium supplies from Australia to India and give new impetus to our clean energy objectives," Modi said in his media statement, news agency PTI reported.
"Our cooperation in critical minerals is vital to our strategic security and clean energy transition. With this in mind, today we have launched the Australia-India Partnership on cyber, critical technologies, and supply chains," he said.
At the conclusion of the Third Australia-India Annual Summit, the two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, rules-based and peaceful Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi also underscored the growing engagement between the two countries in the defence domain.
Also Read: PM Modi begins key Australia visit with Guard of Honour, bilateral talks
"The Indo-Pacific is not just the confluence of two oceans. It also symbolises the shared aspirations of like-minded democracies like India and Australia," he said.
“Today, we have issued an important Joint Declaration to enhance cooperation in defence and security. Through the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, we will work to connect defence startups and industries.”
PM Modi on terrorism
The Indian prime minister also talked about terrorism, saying it poses serious challenge not just to any one country, but to all of humanity.
"Therefore, our fight against terrorism is shared, our resolve unwavering, and our cooperation continues to strengthen," he said.
"We also believe that the tensions and conflicts raging in many parts of the world can only be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. Together, we will further strengthen peace, stability, freedom of navigation, and a rules-based order throughout the Indo-Pacific region," he said.
India-Australia cricket ties
Cricket has long been one of the strongest links between India and Australia, with contests between the two sides among the fiercest rivalries in the sport.
The rivalry has produced several memorable moments over the years, including Australia's victory over India in the final of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarishma Ayaldasani
Karishma Ayaldasani is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she works with the digital team on fast-moving breaking stories from India and around the world. She enjoys covering national and global news, focusing on delivering updates quickly and clearly so readers can make sense of what’s happening as it unfolds. Comfortable in high-pressure newsroom settings, she regularly contributes to live blogs, explainers and real-time coverage. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the digital team at The Indian Express, worked with the social media team at Firstpost, and spent time as a creative strategist at Clematis Advertising. Outside of work, she likes exploring different art forms and unwinds with music. With over three years of experience in fast-paced newsrooms, she brings curiosity, clarity and consistency to her work.Read More