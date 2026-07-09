Who are the top contenders to replace Graham Platner? Maine Senate race explained

Democrats in Maine are racing to find a replacement for Senate candidate Graham Platner after he suspended his campaign following sexual assault allegations, leaving the party with a short window to choose a new nominee ahead of the November election. Democratic candidate for US Senate Graham Platner speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Portland, Maine, US. (REUTERS)

Platner announced on July 8 that he was suspending his campaign after saying he was “taking time to reflect on the best path forward.” He has until July 13 to formally withdraw from the race, after which the Maine Democratic Party can name a replacement by July 27.

The development has thrown an already closely watched Senate contest into uncertainty. Republican Sen. Susan Collins, 73, is seeking another term, while Democrats view the race as a potential opportunity to flip a GOP-held seat.

The Maine Democratic Party said on July 8 that it would hold a nominating convention to select a replacement, promising that more details would follow. State law does not outline a specific selection process beyond requiring the party committee to make a replacement nomination.

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University of Maine political science professor Mark Brewer told USA TODAY that Democrats have several options, including a party leadership decision, convention or application process. “They could have it be done by the party leadership, right? Classic old-style, smoke-filled room politics,” Brewer said, adding that such a process could face criticism over transparency.

Troy Jackson emerges as early favorite Among the potential replacements, former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson is considered one of the strongest contenders.

Jackson, 58, announced on July 8 that he would seek the nomination. A logger from Allagash, he served as Maine Senate president from 2018 to 2024 and previously ran unsuccessful campaigns for governor.

Jackson and Platner had endorsed each other earlier this year, and Jackson has support from labor leaders as well as progressive groups linked to Our Revolution.

Jim Melcher, a political science professor at the University of Maine at Farmington, told USA TODAY that Jackson could appeal to Platner’s supporters because of his populist message and focus on labor issues.

“I think Troy Jackson would be the closest thing to Platner in terms of his populism, on being critical of corporations, emphasizing labor unions,” Melcher said.

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Former candidates and political veterans in contention Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows is another possible contender. Bellows, 51, previously served in the Maine Senate and ran unsuccessfully for the US Senate in 2014. She had called on Platner to step aside but has not announced a bid.

Former gubernatorial candidate Nirav Shah has also indicated he is considering the race. Shah, who served as Maine’s public face during the Covid-19 pandemic, said he was discussing the possibility with his family, team and voters. He has called for an open nomination process with debates and town halls.

Other names being discussed include former Senate candidate David Costello, Attorney General Aaron Frey, former Senate candidate Sara Gideon, and businessman Dan Kleban.

Kleban, co-founder of Maine Beer Company, said he would re-enter the race if selected. “I believe I can unite our party and finally defeat Susan Collins in November,” he wrote on social media.

Who else could enter the race? Former Maine governor Janet Mills, who suspended her Senate campaign earlier this year, remains a possible option, though she has not indicated whether she would return.

Congress members including Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree have also been mentioned, though neither has expressed interest.

Actor Patrick Dempsey, a Maine native, ruled out a Senate run despite speculation. “I want someone who leads with empathy,” Dempsey wrote in an op-ed, adding that public office should be about “service.”