Who is Jenny Racicot? Woman alleges Graham Platner sexually assaulted her; details surface

Jenny Racicot is a 41-year-old woman from Maine who has accused Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner sexually assaulted her in late 2021. Racicot said she and Platner had an on-and-off relationship for more than two years before the alleged assault happened. She said they first connected on the dating app Bumble in 2019 and had consensual sexual relations before the alleged incident. Who is Jenny Racicot? Learn about the Maine woman accusing Graham Platner of sexual assault (Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Racicot alleged that one night in late 2021, Platner came to her rural Maine home without permission, even after she had told him not to come over, according to Jenny Racicot's interview with Politico. She alleged that Platner appeared heavily intoxicated when he entered her home.

Alleged assault at home Racicot said Platner got on top of her while she was sitting on a couch and kept touching and grabbing her despite her repeatedly telling him to stop. She recalled saying, "I had been telling him these words, like: 'No, don't ". She said, "I remember him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of me. I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, 'This is no longer my choice”, according to Politico .

Racicot said she smelled alcohol on Platner's breath and believed he was "almost blackout drunk". Racicot said, "And, the look on his face and realizing what was happening, I just realized that, like, I am in a situation where there's no consent here." Racicot alleged that Platner followed her into her bedroom. She claimed that Platner had sex with her against her will.

What happened after Racicot also alleged that Platner ejaculated inside her even after she told him not to because she was not using birth control. After the alleged assault, Racicot said she went to clean herself up while Platner fell asleep in her home. Racicot said the next morning Platner tried to put his arm around her, but she pushed him away. She said she asked Platner if he remembered what had happened the previous night. According to Racicot, Platner replied that he did not remember.

Racicot said she then told him to leave and never contact her again. She said she waited several weeks until she got her period to make sure she was not pregnant. Racicot said she later sent Platner an Instagram message telling him the encounter was not consensual and that she never wanted to hear from him again.

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Why Jenny Racicot stayed silent Racicot said she thought about reporting the alleged assault to police, but never did because she was shocked, confused and feared retaliation. Racicot said the first person she confided in was her therapist. Politico reviewed emails between Racicot and her therapist in which Racicot referred to the incident as "sa/rape" while discussing speaking to reporters.

According to the man, Racicot's account to him matched the account she later gave Politico . Racicot also shared Facebook messages from 2023 in which she warned another woman about Platner. Racicot further wrote that Platner "doesn't listen to you when drunk". Politico also interviewed another friend Racicot confided in last summer. That friend recalled Racicot saying Platner had been "very drunk and wouldn't take no for an answer".

Why Jenny Racicot spoke out Racicot said she had earlier spoken to The New York Times about Platner. She told the newspaper that she had both good and bad memories of their relationship. However, she did not publicly describe the alleged assault at that time.

Instead, the New York Times quoted Racicot describing Platner's behavior only as "reckless" and "unsettling". Racicot explained she did not publicly discuss the assault earlier because she did not want to be known as a rape victim. Racicot said she struggled with coming forward because she agreed with Platner's political views.

She said, "One of the reasons I didn't come forward sooner was, the huge moral conflict that I had between supporting his politics, but not supporting him as a person." Racicot added, "I just want the truth out there. I just want people to have a whole scope of who he is as a person."