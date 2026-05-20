Pennsylvania primary election: ‘Explosive device’ thrown from car near polling site

Authorities in Pennsylvania are investigating after an “unknown explosive device” was allegedly thrown from a vehicle near a polling place on Tuesday morning as voters headed to the polls for the state’s primary election, according to The Mirror US. A person arrives at the polls to cast their ballot in the Pennsylvania primary election on May 19, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Primary voting took place in Pennsylvania with heated local elections, and several candidates are eyeing seats in Congress in the Midterms in November. (Getty Images via AFP)

The incident took place near Salem United Church of Christ in Catasauqua, Lehigh County, a church that was serving as a polling location during Tuesday’s primaries.

Explosion reported Pennsylvania State Police said there was some kind of explosion near a vehicle in the area shortly after polls opened.

Trooper Nathan Banosky said during a media briefing that authorities were responding to an “unknown explosive device” incident near the polling site, The Mirror US reported.

He added that there had been some “sort of explosion” near a vehicle in the area of the church.

Officials said no injuries were reported and there was “no threat to the public.”

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County dispatchers told local station WFMZ that emergency crews were called to the 600 block of 3rd Street at around 9:12 am local time. Police tape was set up in the area as officers, firefighters and canine units responded to the scene.

State police officers were later seen entering a nearby home as part of the ongoing investigation. Authorities have not indicated whether the explosion was connected to the election.

Roads shut down Authorities said the investigation into the explosion remains active and search warrants are being sought.

The Catasauqua Fire Department District 2 said multiple streets in the area had been shut down following the incident. Voters assigned to Salem United Church of Christ were also asked to enter the polling place through 4th Street instead.

Law enforcement officials have not publicly identified any suspects or released details about the exact nature of the device.

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Pennsylvania primaries The incident unfolded during key Pennsylvania primary races that could help determine control of the US House of Representatives in November.

According to The Mirror US, Republicans currently hold a slim House majority, with Democrats targeting several competitive Pennsylvania districts as potential pickup opportunities.

Republican Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick, Ryan Mackenzie, Rob Bresnahan and Scott Perry are all running unopposed in their GOP primaries.

Meanwhile, Josh Shapiro is also on the ballot as he seeks a second term as governor without a primary challenger. Republican state Treasurer Stacy Garrity is similarly unopposed in the Republican primary race for governor.