Who was Tim O’Connor? Pennsylvania state trooper shot dead during traffic stop; Gov. Josh Shapiro pays tribute

He added, “Lori and I mourn with the Pennsylvania State Police family and with all of our law enforcement partners. I’ve directed flags across our Commonwealth to be lowered Monday in honor of Corporal O’Connor. May his memory be a blessing.”

“Tonight, Pennsylvania tragically lost one of our finest when State Police Corporal Tim O’Connor was killed in the line of duty.” Shapiro wrote. “I was at Paoli Hospital this evening with Corporal O’Connor’s wife Casey and his parents Maureen and Tim. My heart breaks for Tim and Casey’s young daughter and their entire family.”

A Pennsylvania state trooper was shot dead during a traffic stop on Sunday night, March 8, local authorities have said, according to ABC News. Tim O’Connor was shot during a traffic stop in Chester County, according to ABC News' Philadelphia station WPVI.

Many offered their prayers in the comment section of Shapiro’s post, with one user writing, “Amen, may Jesus The Christ receive him in the joy, truth, and the light. No pain anymore. I'm feeling I'm sure he saw difficult things. He also protected the most vulnerable. Rest in peace brother.” “May God bless the departed soul of a hero. My heartfelt condolences,” another user said.

“Prayers for his grieving family and fellow Troopers,” one user wrote, while another said, “Prayers to his family. What a tragedy.”

Who was Tim O’Connor? Not much has been revealed about O’Connor, except that he was a State Police Corporal who is survived by his wife and young daughter. The Chester County District Attorney has shared a statement on Facebook, remembering O’Connor.

“Tonight, Pennsylvania State Police Corporal Tim O’Connor was tragically killed in the line of duty. We extend our deepest condolences to Corporal O’Connor’s family, friends, loved ones, and his colleagues at the Pennsylvania State Police. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this profound loss,” the Facebook post reads.

“As stated during this evening’s press conference, the Pennsylvania State Police and the Chester County Detectives are conducting a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident,” it adds.