Box Elder County shooting reports: Chilling scanner audio reveals moment Utah cops were shot, 'I've been hit!'

A scanner audio from Box Elder County, Utah has revealed the shocking moment several police officers were reportedly shot. At least three officers have been shot, and a heavy law enforcement presence was later seen at the scene, arriving to bring the situation under control Sunday evening, August 17, after reports of an active shooter inside a residence surfaced. Box Elder County shooting reports: Chilling scanner audio reveals moment Utah cops were shot (Unsplash - representational image)

Read More | Tremonton shooting reports: Huge police response amid active shooter claims in Box Elder County

"Shots fired! I've been hit!" a person can be heard saying.

"Still shooting!" someone says as heavy gunfire can be heard.

"Two officers down in the intersection, not moving. I'm hit, I don't know. In the head, or my shoulder,” a person says.

Netizens expressed concerns in the comment section. “This is horrifying. Jesus, please reach down and protect these officers. Amen,” one user wrote. “Praying the officers will be ok!” said another.

What we know so far

The Box Elder News Journal reported that officers converged near David Drive and 300 East. However, authorities in Tremonton have yet to share an official update on the incident.

This shooting report comes after three people were killed and at least eight others were injured in a club shooting in the New York City borough of Brooklyn early Sunday. NYPD commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press briefing that officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the Taste of the City lounge in Crown Heights just before 3.30 am. She added that preliminary investigation found that the shooting may have stemmed from gang violence.

The three people who died were all men. The victims – aged 19, 27 and 35 – were all pronounced dead at the scene, The Guardian reported.

The eight people who were injured included five men and three women. They were rushed to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said, per the outlet.