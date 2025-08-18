Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tremonton shooting reports: Huge police response amid active shooter claims in Box Elder County

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 10:20 am IST

Police responded at a Tremonton residence Sunday evening near David Dr. & 300 E.

A massive police response was underway in Tremonton in Utah's Box Elder County on Sunday evening amid reports of an active shooter at a residence.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

Local news outlet Box Elder News journal reported that the police response was underway near the David Drive and 300 East. As of now, the police in Trenton have not provided an update on the situation.

The is a developing situation. Hindustan Times is working to gather more details.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Tremonton shooting reports: Huge police response amid active shooter claims in Box Elder County
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On