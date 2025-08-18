Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
Enid shooting reports: Active shooter claims surface from INTEGRIS Health hospital

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 18, 2025 11:42 am IST

An active shooter in Enid, OK left 2 dead, including the suspect, Sunday evening. The incident occurred near a hospital on W Owen K Garriott Rd.

Reports of an active shooter surfaced from Enid in Oklahoma on Sunday evening. News 9 of Enid reported that two people died in the shooting, one of whom was the suspect.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
The police responded to reports of firing at the hospital on near West Owen K Garriott Road and South Van Buren Street. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect shot at them.

A video surfaced on social media that showed a massive police response at the hospital. Here's the video:

Police confirmed to News 9 that no officer was injured in the shooting.

Enid is a city in northwestern Oklahoma, about 85 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. It’s the county seat of Garfield County

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
