Enid shooting reports: Active shooter claims surface from INTEGRIS Health hospital

Reports of an active shooter surfaced from Enid in Oklahoma on Sunday evening. News 9 of Enid reported that two people died in the shooting, one of whom was the suspect.The police responded to reports of firing at the hospital on near West Owen K Garriott Road and South Van Buren Street. When they arrived at the scene, the suspect shot at them.A video surfaced on social media that showed a massive police response at the hospital. Here's the video:Police confirmed to News 9 that no officer was injured in the shooting.Enid is a city in northwestern Oklahoma, about 85 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. It’s the county seat of Garfield County