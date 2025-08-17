What happened at Brooklyn restaurant? 3 killed, 8 injured as gunmen open fire at Taste Of The City Lounge: Watch

Several gunmen opened fire inside a Brooklyn restaurant, killing three people and wounding eight others around closing time on Sunday morning, Brooklyn mass shooting takes place inside Taste of the City Lounge(X@viverodelbosque)

Following the tragic shooting, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed at a news briefing that officers had responded to reports of a shooting inside Taste of the City Lounge, located at 903 Franklin Avenue in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

Brooklyn mass shooting: What we know about victims

Three men were confirmed as the deceased, while the eight injured people were taken to a nearby medical facilities. Their situation was not revealed.

The perpetrators in the shooting have not yet been identified, and no one has been taken into custody.

At least thirty-six shell casings were found, authorities said.

“We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year we’ve seen on record in the city of New York,” Tisch stated. “Something like this is, of course, thank god, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that’s happened this morning.”

The NYPD has launched a probe into the early-morning incident.

All about Taste of the City Lounge as locals urged to avoid area

Video released on X shows NYPD officers standing inside the establishment close to a puddle of blood and shattered glass.

The city's emergency management office also sent out a warning of heavy emergency personnel along Franklin Avenue and President Street, public transit disruptions, road closures, and traffic delays. Locals were urged to avoid the location.

With a full bar, hookah, and DJs, Taste of the City Lounge offers American and Caribbean cuisine.

Located less than half a mile from the famous Brooklyn Museum, the establishment opened in 2022 and closed at 3 a.m. on Sunday.