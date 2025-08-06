'Maggot-infested’ meals, ‘expired’ food: Diddy makes shocking claims about Brooklyn prison

Sean “Diddy” Combs is speaking out about the conditions inside Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s been held since his 2024 arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Diddy makes shocking claims about Brooklyn prison(REUTERS)

In a new letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo claimed the 55-year-old is being served food that is “expired” and “infested with maggots.” He submitted a photo as part of the brief, stating, “The maggot-infested food captured in that photo is, unfortunately, not an uncommon experience.” Citing frequent lockdowns and poor treatment, Agnifilo called the facility “inhumane” and said these “exceptional circumstances” warrant reconsideration of bail before Combs’ October 3 sentencing.

Also Read | Will Trump pardon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs? Here's why he likely won't

Conviction, sentencing and pushback

The Bad Boy Records founder was convicted in July of two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, though he was acquitted of the more serious charges. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

After the trial, Judge Subramanian denied Combs’ initial bail request - the same stance he took ahead of the trial and said he saw “no reason” to reverse the decision. However, he is open to moving the sentencing up. Agnifilo called the bail denial “unfair” and claimed the government is “hellbent on punishing [Combs]… in a more draconian manner than anyone in U.S. history.”

Combs ‘misses his kids,’ lawyer says

According to Agnifilo, Combs is “not a flight risk” and has “shown nothing but respect” to the justice system. He told Variety that the music mogul’s time behind bars has been “difficult,” especially when it comes to food - reportedly the “roughest” part of his stay.

Combs, he said, has spent his time reflecting and hopes to “start small” and reconnect with his children if released. Meanwhile, speculation is swirling that President Donald Trump may be considering a pardon. White House officials have declined to comment.