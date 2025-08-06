Diddy pardon talks get real; Trump receives formal request from Sean Combs' team

Sean ‘Diddy' Combs’ defense lawyer told CNN on Tuesday that the music mogul's team has formally ‘reached out’ to President Donald Trump's administration about a potential pardon following the 55-year-old's conviction on prostitution charges. The White House is yet to confirm whether Trump is considering an action that could relieve Diddy of the two charges. Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs arrives for the 53rd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011(AFP)

Nicole Westmoreland told CNN: “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon."

This comes days after President Trump indicated that he was unlikely to pardon Diddy. “I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well. But when I ran for office, he was very hostile," he told Newsmax, further adding that it is a ‘more difficult thing to do’.

Westmoreland added that Combs is ‘very hopeful’ that Trump would pardon him. "He is a very hopeful person, and I believe that he remains hopeful.”

Earlier this week, Diddy was denied bail by a New York federal judge over no 'exceptional reasons' to release him before his October sentencing. The music mogul's sentencing has been set for October 3.

Judge Arun Subramanian directed attorneys to present ‘clear and convincing’ evidence that Diddy would neither flee nor pose a threat to others, including his victims and witnesses, if released. The judge said the rapper still presents a 'risk of flight or danger'.

He added that no higher bond amount or additional restrictions would alter the decision, citing the strength of the case against Combs. The judge ultimately denied the latest bail request, marking the fourth rejection ahead of the rapper’s May trial.

The ruling comes a week after Combs’ legal team submitted a 62-page letter seeking his release.

On July 2, Combs was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted on the more severe charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The case began after his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, filed a lawsuit accusing him of repeated sexual misconduct and exploitation, sparking multiple additional lawsuits alleging rape, sexual abuse, harassment, violence, and sex trafficking.

Diddy has been held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center since his September 2024 arrest and faces up to 20 years in prison.