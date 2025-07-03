Why Diddy was denied bail after verdict. Look at what Judge Arun Subramanian said

Judge Arun Subramanian denied bail to disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs after the jury delivered its verdict earlier on Wednesday. Diddy was found guilty of the prostitution charges while being acquitted of the more serious sex-trafficking charges. However, Judge Subramanian denied bail saying that Combs' conduct showed a "disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence." Sean ' Diddy' Combs, center, reads a jury note with his defense attorneys during jury deliberations for his sexual misconduct trial in Manhattan federal court, Monday, June 30, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)

“At trial, the defense conceded defendant’s violence in personal relationships saying ‘it happened’ in relation to Cassie Venture and Jane,” Subramanian said, referring to two of Diddy's former partners and victims who testified against the rapper. “This highlights a disregard for the rule of law and a propensity of violence.”

In the bail plea, the 55-year-old's legal team laid out an elaborate proposal, which included surrendering his passport, travel restrictions within the US, and pre-trial drug testing. The prosecutors opposed the plea, with the victim's attorneys also expressing concern over the safety of the victims after the rapper's release. Cassie Ventura, Diddy's former girlfriend and one of the victims who testified in the trial, also opposed the bail. Her attorney sent a letter to Judge Subramanian expressing concern over the safety of the victims who testified if Diddy is released.

Denying the bail plea, Judge Subramanian said that “for present purposes, the defendant is unable to meet his burden” and there failed to provide convincing evidence that he poses no "danger to any person or the community.”

“At trial, the defense conceded the defendant’s violence in his personal relationships,” Subramanian pointed out.

Will Diddy Go To Jail?

Diddy could be sentenced to 10 years in prison for his conviction in the two prostitution charges. However, it is likely that the sentence could be much shorter, as court filings say that guidelines mandates a shorter sentence in such cases. Diddy's legal team has called for 21 months, including the time the rapper has already served in prison. Meanwhile, the prosecutors aregued for a five-year senetence. The sentence, eventually, will lie at the discretion of the judge.