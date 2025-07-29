Zohran Mamdani’s tribute to Bangladeshi-origin NYPD officer killed in shooting: 'His family could...'

After a deadly mass shooting in Midtown Manhattan left four people dead, New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani mourned the loss of NYPD officer Didarul Islam, a Bangladeshi-origin father of two. New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani paid tribute to the slain NYPD officer after the deadly shooting in Midtown Manhattan.(REUTERS FILE)

"A Bangladeshi immigrant who joined the NYPD four years ago, he lived in Parkchester with his pregnant wife, their two young children, and his elderly parents. When he joined the police department, his mother asked him why he would pursue such a dangerous job. He told her it was to leave behind a legacy that his family could be proud of. He has done that, and more," Mamdani said in a post on X.

As the tragedy sent shockwaves through New York City, many criticised Mamdani who has in the past called for the NYPD to be defunded. In 2020, amid the George Floyd protests, Mamdani has labelled the police department “racist, anti-queer,” and a “major threat to public safety.” He had called on authorities to reimagine policing in New York City. "All this misery. All for money. There is no negotiating with an institution this wicked & corrupt. Defund it. Dismantle it. End the cycle of violence,” one of his posts had read.

Mamdani, who has been facing heat over his recent lavish wedding celebrations in Uganda, took to social media earlier to share a message after the horrific shooting, thanking first responders. "I’m heartbroken to learn of the horrific shooting in midtown and I am holding the victims, their families, and the NYPD officer in critical condition in my thoughts. Grateful for all of our first responders on the ground," he wrote.