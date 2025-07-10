What happened on Coney Island? Brooklyn woman claims she was raped while celebrating 4th of July, ‘Nobody helped’

A Brooklyn woman has claimed that she was raped on Coney Island while celebrating the Fourth of July. The woman, 25, told CBS News that bystanders laughed and filmed while she was brutally attacked, instead of trying to save her. What happened on Coney Island? Brooklyn woman claims she was raped while celebrating 4th of July (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP - representational image)(Getty Images via AFP)

The victim said that around 3 am at night, she tripped over a walking mat on the beach while she attempted to escape a man with “bad vibes” who was walking towards her. “He saw that I was on the floor and that’s when he put his face between my legs, and I started screaming and everyone started laughing and recording me,” she said. “Nobody helped. Nobody stopped.”

What happened next?

The victim said that at one point after she was allegedly attacked, a light from a golf cart shone on her and the man. However, the person simply drove off. The woman has reported the attack to the NYPD, the New York Post reported.

The victim said that she was initially able to free herself and flee the beach, but the attacker followed her down Stillwell Avenue and raped her. “My face hit the bushes. I couldn’t do anything … I was just really scared and then I was screaming for help,” she recalled.

“I was just terrified, and I couldn’t fight back,” she added, saying there were no witnesses to the rape.

The woman said she had come to the boardwalk around 11 pm after the fireworks were over. She told News12 Brooklyn that before the attack, she was hanging out with a few people she had just met. Her alleged attacker was one of them.

The woman said that the group ran off after the assault. She asserted that she decided to share the story to help get the attacker off the streets. The NYPD has not spoken out about the alleged crime yet.