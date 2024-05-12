Who is Kashaan Parks? Bronx suspect accused of choking and raping woman turned in by his mom

Police arrested a man in connection to a brutal sexual assault case in the Bronx, where footage showed the suspect wrapping a belt around a woman’s neck and dragging her behind a car. He has been accused of raping the victim. Kashaan Parks, 39, was arrested by the NYPD Saturday morning, May 11. Kashaan Parks was turned in by his mom (DCPI)

Parks has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, sex abuse in the first-degree, first-degree public lewdness and harassment in the first-degree in connection with the incident that took place near East 152nd Street and 3rd Avenue around on May 1, according to ABC 7.

The attacker followed the woman, 45, and then attacked her and lassoed a belt around her neck. She quickly lost consciousness, following which the suspect dragged her behind a car and raped her. The suspect then fled towards Melrose Avenue on foot.

The victim and the suspect knew each other, police said. She was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition after the caught-on-camera incident.

Who is Kashaan Parks?

Meanwhile, a police source said that the suspect acted with an eerie precision. “I definitely think he’s done it before,” a Bronx detective said anonymously, according to New York Post.

“It was too clean. Normally, the first time out they make huge mistakes. This was no mistake. This guy was precise.”

“There’s probably more victims out there but what happens is they blackout and don’t remember anything,” the detective said. “How do you get the belt around the neck perfectly like that?”

Parks has two prior arrests. He was charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief in the Bronx on October 14, 2018, after he allegedly hit a 46-year-old woman multiple times during an argument. He also allegedly jumped on top of her. He was also charged with theft of services in 2013 after he allegedly entered the ear of an MTA bus without making a payment.

Authorities have said the Bronx suspect stopped cooperating with authorities at some point. As many as 511 rapes had been reported throughout the city as of May 5. This is the same number during this period in 2023.

Kashaan Parks’ mother turned him in

It has also been reported that Parks’ mother is the one that turned him in. 56-year-old Beverly Parks claimed that her son’s wife called and told her he had choked and raped a woman.

“I’m his mother that turned him in. I’m the one that facilitated him being arrested,” told New York Post. “I found out about this yesterday morning at 5:12 am, and I’ve been trying to get my son to do the right thing ever since. And I did.”

Beverly said her son has been dealing with drinking and drug issues. The dad-of-two was unemployed.

“He … had a one-year-old baby. It’s not like he was walking the street committing crimes and doing this,” she said. “I had my son go be accountable for his actions, no matter that he was drunk, that he was on drugs, that he was grieving.”

“He did something wrong and he has to deal with it. Period,” she added.