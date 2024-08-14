Woman recalls how NYC migrant ‘tried to kill’ her while raping her at knifepoint: ‘I kept telling him…’

A homeless woman has broken her silence after allegedly being raped at knifepoint by a migrant in Brooklyn. The 46-year-old woman, who has not been named, said that she felt the suspect with a sex assault history was trying to kill her. Woman recalls how NYC migrant ‘tried to kill’ her while raping her at knifepoint (Pixabay - representational image)

“It wasn’t rape, it was attempted murder,” the victim said from Coney Island.

“He didn’t try to rape me, he tried to kill me,” she further told New York Post. “I kept telling him God was watching him.”

She added, “I hope he gets a long time. I’m afraid he’s going to kill somebody.”

A 24-year-old Nicaraguan migrant named Daniel Davon-Bonilla was charged with the assault under the Riegelmann Boardwalk. The incident took place on Sunday, August 11.

‘She thinks it’s going to happen again’

The woman and her boyfriend Ray Ramsammy had been living in an area under the boardwalk behind Maimonides Park stadium for a while. They said it was an encampment, filled with garbage, that was shared by homeless people, including migrants.

Ramsammy, 34, claimed that he saw Davon-Bonilla and his accomplice, Mexican national Leovando Moreno, 37, drinking Modelo beers there the night before and the morning of the assault. He recalled that he had gone to get coffee, and upon returning to the makeshift camp at around 8:45 am, he saw his girlfriend being assaulted.

“When I came up he was clearly choking her and having sex with her and holding her down with a knife on her face and she was screaming loudly,” Ramsammy said.

Moreno allegedly hit Ramsammy in the back with a pipe when he attempted to intervene.

“I tried to pull the guy off her and he tried to stab me,” Ramsammy said. “I grabbed the pipe with one hand and the other one was behind me, hit me with a brick. Hit me in the back.”

“I ran out over there and I asked people to call the police, ‘Call the police!'” he added.

Ramsammy added that he was “hurt a little” but his girlfriend of two weeks “was hurt a lot.” I’m a man, I got feelings. But she was really hurt,” he said.

“She’s messed up right now. When it started getting dark out last night, she was getting paranoid. She sees Hispanic men today and she thinks it’s going to happen again. She’s really upset,” he added.

The victim said that she “fought, fought, fought, fought, fought, fought and I couldn’t fight no more.” “I was afraid he was going to kill me,” she said. “It happens to women every day and we never get justice and we end up dead.”

Daniel Davon-Bonilla’s previous crime

Davon-Bonilla had been out of jail for just less than two months when he attacked the woman. He copped a plea deal in an April 2023 rape case. At the time, he allegedly assaulted a woman at a Park Slope hotel-turned-migrant shelter, court records revealed. A deal cut by Brooklyn prosecutors allowed him to plead guilty to assault in the second degree in exchange for getting credit for time served in prison, and “court-managed programming,” according to a rep for the DA’s office.

Sources said that although federal immigration authorities had a detainer on Davon-Bonilla, he was released on June 24. He was arraigned on rape, sexual assault, menacing and weapons possession in Brooklyn Criminal Court on Monday, August 12. He is reportedly being held without bail at Rikers Island, and his next hearing is scheduled for Friday, August 16.

Moreno, on the other hand, was arraigned on assault and weapons charges, and ordered held on $20,000 cash bail or a $40,000 bond. He too is due in court next Friday.

People like this need to get off the street,” Ramsammy said of the attacker. “You need to get him out of here.”