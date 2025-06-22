Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Tulsa shooting: Gunfire erupts at Juneteenth Festival in Greenwood, multiple victims feared

BySumanti Sen
Jun 22, 2025 01:19 PM IST

Reports of a mass shooting at Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival, which is believed to have left many wounded, have emerged.

Social media posts have claimed that there was a mass shooting at Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival, which is believed to have left many wounded. Journalist Lauren Henry shared on X, citing @KTULNews, “Reports of a shooting at Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival. This video was taken near Greenwood and Archer. We've heard there are multiple victims but we're waiting to confirm with police. We will keep you updated as more information is made available.”

Tulsa shooting: Gunfire erupts at Juneteenth Festival in Greenwood, multiple victims feared (Unsplash - representational image)
Tulsa shooting: Gunfire erupts at Juneteenth Festival in Greenwood, multiple victims feared (Unsplash - representational image)

Meteorologist and Tulsa native Mike Collier wrote, “Major shooting at Greenwood in downtown Tulsa. One reported fatality”.

One X user, who claimed to be a witness, alleged that several people were killed and that their cousin was shot. “Words cannot describe what I just went through!  Y’all killed 5 people including and old lady and 6 year old. A bullet flew past me and hit my little fuc**** cousin he’s fuc**** 9! I’m so tired of this ghetto as* city,” the user wrote.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Tulsa shooting: Gunfire erupts at Juneteenth Festival in Greenwood, multiple victims feared
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On