Social media posts have claimed that there was a mass shooting at Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival, which is believed to have left many wounded. Journalist Lauren Henry shared on X, citing @KTULNews, “Reports of a shooting at Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival. This video was taken near Greenwood and Archer. We've heard there are multiple victims but we're waiting to confirm with police. We will keep you updated as more information is made available.” Tulsa shooting: Gunfire erupts at Juneteenth Festival in Greenwood, multiple victims feared (Unsplash - representational image)

Meteorologist and Tulsa native Mike Collier wrote, “Major shooting at Greenwood in downtown Tulsa. One reported fatality”.

One X user, who claimed to be a witness, alleged that several people were killed and that their cousin was shot. “Words cannot describe what I just went through! Y’all killed 5 people including and old lady and 6 year old. A bullet flew past me and hit my little fuc**** cousin he’s fuc**** 9! I’m so tired of this ghetto as* city,” the user wrote.