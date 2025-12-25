Who was Matthew Tyler Snook? Delaware State trooper killed in Wilmington DMV shooting

34-year-old Matthew Tyler Snook was identified as the Delaware State Police trooper killed in the shooting at the Delaware Motor Vehicle (DMV) office in the Wilmington-New Castle area on Tuesday, December 23. Snook was working overtime at the DMV reception desk when the gunman entered and shot Snook. Matthew Tyler Snook, a Delaware State Trooper was killed in a shooting on Tuesday.(Delaware State Police and X)

Snook, who was a Corporal Grade One trooper with DSP, pushed a DMV worker away from the line of the gunfire and ended up heroically taking two bullets, Raushan Rich, a DSP spokesperson, said Wednesday. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away within hours of the shooting.

The shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. A New Castle County police officer responding to the situation shot and injured the suspect. Both of them were taken to hospital where they passed away, Delaware State Police confirmed.

The shooter, who has not been publicly identified yet, injured three others, including another police officer. All of them are in stable condition, DSP confirmed.

Who Was Matthew Tyler Snook?

Matthew Tyler Snook has been identified as a resident of Hockessin, Delaware. He usually went by Tyler or Ty, his bio on the website of Delaware State Police shows. Snook is survived by his wife and a one-year-old daughter, DSP said.

DSP described Snook, a 10-year veteran at the force, as a "respected colleague, a trusted partner and a beloved member of both the Delaware State Police and the community he served.''

"Corporal Grade One Snook was hired on March 6, 2015, as a member of the 88th Delaware State Police Recruit Class," a statement from DSP said. "Following the successful completion of academy and field training, he was assigned to Troop 6 at Prices Corner.

"Corporal Grade One Snook served on C-shift throughout his career, where he was known as a dependable, professional, and committed trooper."