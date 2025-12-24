Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delaware: Shooter at DMV office in Wilmington in custody; situation no longer active

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 01:55 am IST

Delaware State Police confirmed the active shooter at a DMV office on Hessler Boulevard in Wilmington-New Castle is now in custody.

There is an active shooter at Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday afternoon, the Delaware State Police confirmed. Later, the police confirmed that the shooter has been taken into custody and the situation is no longer active.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

In a post on social media, the police said that the active shooter situation is unfolding on Wilmington's Hessler Boulevard. Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

Live updates from the shooting scene showed shots being fired from both sides, with the police and the suspect engaged in a standoff. Loal ABC affiliate Action News reported that two people have been seriously injured in the shooting.

Also read: Bucks County fire: Explosion rocks Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol; videos show damage

A massive emergency response is underway, with police, ambulances and fire department officials attending. Route 13, just south of I-495, is the exact location of the shooting incident. The entire area, along with Route 13, has been shut for drivers.

Hessler Boulevard is located in the New Castle/Wilmington area of northern Delaware.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Delaware: Shooter at DMV office in Wilmington in custody; situation no longer active
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On