Delaware: Shooter at DMV office in Wilmington in custody; situation no longer active

There is an active shooter at Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday afternoon, the Delaware State Police confirmed. Later, the police confirmed that the shooter has been taken into custody and the situation is no longer active. Representational.(Unsplash)

In a post on social media, the police said that the active shooter situation is unfolding on Wilmington's Hessler Boulevard. Residents have been asked to avoid the area.

Live updates from the shooting scene showed shots being fired from both sides, with the police and the suspect engaged in a standoff. Loal ABC affiliate Action News reported that two people have been seriously injured in the shooting.

A massive emergency response is underway, with police, ambulances and fire department officials attending. Route 13, just south of I-495, is the exact location of the shooting incident. The entire area, along with Route 13, has been shut for drivers.

Hessler Boulevard is located in the New Castle/Wilmington area of northern Delaware.