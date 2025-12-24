Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bucks County fire: Explosion rocks Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol; videos show damage

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Dec 24, 2025 02:01 am IST

Significant damage reported at Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol, Bucks County, PA, after an apparent gas explosion caused a building collapse.

Significant damage has been reported at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, following an apparent gas explosion that caused a partial building collapse. Multiple people are believed to be trapped inside. Authorities have not yet released information on the number or condition of any victims.

Explosion at Silverlake Nursing Home in Bristol, Pennsylvania.(UnSplash)
Explosion at Silverlake Nursing Home in Bristol, Pennsylvania.(UnSplash)

What we know so far

According to ABC6, the explosion occurred around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Silver Lake Nursing Home, located in the 900 block of Tower Road in Bristol Township.

Upper Makefield Township police have classified the situation as a mass casualty incident. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area due to the large and ongoing emergency response.

Videos circulating on social media show extensive structural damage to the facility. A two-alarm fire response has been activated as emergency crews continue rescue and containment efforts.

Authorities are expected to provide additional updates as the situation develops.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Bucks County fire: Explosion rocks Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol; videos show damage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On