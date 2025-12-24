Bucks County fire: Explosion rocks Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol; videos show damage

Significant damage has been reported at the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, following an apparent gas explosion that caused a partial building collapse. Multiple people are believed to be trapped inside. Authorities have not yet released information on the number or condition of any victims. Explosion at Silverlake Nursing Home in Bristol, Pennsylvania.(UnSplash)

What we know so far

According to ABC6, the explosion occurred around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Silver Lake Nursing Home, located in the 900 block of Tower Road in Bristol Township.

Upper Makefield Township police have classified the situation as a mass casualty incident. Officials are urging the public to avoid the area due to the large and ongoing emergency response.

Videos circulating on social media show extensive structural damage to the facility. A two-alarm fire response has been activated as emergency crews continue rescue and containment efforts.

Authorities are expected to provide additional updates as the situation develops.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information