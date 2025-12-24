Wilmington: What's happening at Independence Mall in NC? Reports of shooting, active shooter spark panic

UPDATE: A heavy police presence was reported at Independence Mall in Wilmington, North Carolina, on Tuesday following unconfirmed reports of an active shooter. The mall is located at 3500 Oleander Drive. Several witnesses are reporting a potential active shooter situation at Independence Mall in NC.(Unsplash)

The Wilmington Police Department has confirmed that authorities are investigating reports of a person with a gun at the mall.

According to WWAY, Wilmington police and deputies from other agencies responded around 3:45 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls indicating someone may have been armed. At least one caller reported hearing gunfire.

Police have not confirmed whether any shots were fired. The situation remains under active investigation, with officers on site gathering information.

ORIGINAL STORY: Several witnesses are reporting a potential active shooter situation at Independence Mall in Wilmington, North Carolina. Many say they are trapped inside the mall and are urging others to avoid the area. These reports, circulating on social media, remain unconfirmed, and authorities have not yet provided official confirmation.

Also Read: Bucks County fire: Explosion rocks Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol; videos show damage

Witness reports

Several witnesses reported hearing about a possible active shooter at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Many said they saw people screaming and running.

One witness wrote on Facebook, "Active shooter at independence mall!!! What is going on in the world?? Check on your people."

Another added, "I’ll tell you this much. I done had to run outta Independence Mall just now. Y’all are crazy Went in there for one thing and almost was trampled by runners, babies screaming and scared mommas. This is a crazy world now. Can’t even shop."

A third person reported, “Active Shooter Independence Mall. Please avoid area.”

Another witness wrote, "I have no clue what happened. I saw folks running and I started running. They told everyone to get out that someone was shooting. I was down by Dillards. Not sure what end it was on. I can tell you that police are heavy out here now and traffic is stupid trying to get out."

Another reported, “I had a full blown panic attack while holding my baby. I was coming out the door 'family restroom' from changing his diaper and everyone running screaming there was a shooter I got in the corner and just held my baby while shaking & crying.”