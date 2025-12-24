Search
Wed, Dec 24, 2025
What caused the explosion at Bristol, Pennsylvania nursing home? Dramatic videos show fire and building collapse

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Dec 24, 2025 02:21 am IST

Videos circulating on social media show extensive structural damage to Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol, along with visible fire and heavy smoke.

Multiple people are believed to be trapped inside the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, following an apparent gas explosion that caused a partial building collapse. The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the facility in the 900 block of Tower Road in Bristol Township.

Videos circulating on social media show extensive structural damage to Silver Lake Nursing Home.(Representational Image/ UnSplash)
Upper Makefield Township police have classified the situation as a mass casualty incident, though officials have not yet released details on the number or condition of any victims.

Videos circulating on social media show extensive structural damage to the nursing home, along with visible fire and heavy smoke.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as a two-alarm fire response remains active and firefighters and rescue crews continue search, rescue, and containment operations.

