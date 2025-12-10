2 buildings collapse in Morocco's Fez, at least 19 dead: Report

At least 19 people died and at least a dozen were others injured after two buildings collapsed in Morocco's Fez city early on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported, citing Maghreb Arab Press Agency, the Moroccan news agency. Representative image: The buildings collapsed in Morocco's Fes city early on Wednesday(REUTERS/File)

The incident occurred in the Fez prefecture after two adjacent four-storey buildings collapsed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to a Reuters report, the two buildings were inhabited by eight families. At least 16 people are said to be injured in the incident.

The latest incident comes after protests over poverty and public services erupted over poor living conditions in Morocco.

"Sixteen other people were wounded, with varying degrees of gravity," AFP cited MAP.

The injured have been transported to the university hospital centre in Fez, while search and rescue operations continued around the clock to find others who may still be trapped under the rubble, the state news agency said.