East Boston fire videos: What's happening near Logan airport? Multi-building blaze on Princeton St; watch

A multi-building fire erupted on Princeton Street near Logan Airport in East Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon. At least three buildings are reportedly involved in the fire, which has now been raised to a 4-alarm situation. Representational. (Unsplash)

Smoke from the fire was visible across the Boston metropolitan area, including the Logan Airport. It is unclear if there have been any injuries.

Videos of the blaze surfaced on social media. Here's a video of the fire shared by a Boston resident on X.