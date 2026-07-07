Will Graham Platner drop out? Stephen King slams Trump as Maine democrat faces assault allegations; ‘Abuser in chief’

Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for Senate from Maine, is facing mounting pressure from within his own party to withdraw from the race after a bombshell allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman. Graham Platner faces calls to drop out of the Maine Senate race after a sexual assault allegation. (REUTERS)

Platner denied the accusation, which was published Monday in Politico but said he was taking time to “reflect” on his political path forward.

“Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to, and the goal of defeating Susan Collins,” Platner said in a video posted to X.

“Those were the goals when we launched this campaign, and they remain my goals today.”

He has until July 13 to withdraw from the race and if he does, the Maine Democratic Party has until July 27 to replace him on the ticket, according to Maine law, as per The New York Times.

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